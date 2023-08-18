7,880 Advance Tickets Of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer King Of Kotha Sold In 24 Hours

Dulquer Salmaan’s fans are currently enjoying his performance in Netflix film Guns And Gulaab alongside Rajkumar Rao. And they are also eagerly waiting for King Of Kotha ever since the trailer of the film was released. Dulquer’s upcoming film is set to hit the cinemas on August 24, on the occasion of Onam.

As per the reports, the advance tickets for the film that were opened in some cinemas got sold out at a rapid speed. According to Film Industry tracker AB George, BookMyShow reported an impressive sale of 7,880 tickets within 24 hours of the opening of the advance booking.

Sharing the screenshot from the booking app, the entertainment tracker wrote, “Dulquer Salmaan’s Onam release King Of Kotha advance booking opened in a few stations and good response from all the corners. Book My Show- 7880 tickets sold in last 24 Hours…And already many fans shows are Full, excellent opening on the card (sic)."