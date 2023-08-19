79 Years Of Poompavai: This Tamil Spirituality Drama Was A Box Office Hit

Some classic films are still etched into audiences’ hearts even many years after their release. One such film is the Tamil movie Poompavai. Directed by T Balaji Singh and the duo Krishnan–Panju, Poompavai starred KR Ramaswamy and UR Jeevarathnam in lead roles. Actors like K Sarangapani, KR Chellam and SV Sahasranamam also featured in pivotal roles.

The film was released on August 18, 1944, and turned out to be a big success at the box office. Seventy nine years have passed since the release of the movie, but Poompavai still remains a popular movie among Tamil audiences.

The film took its inspiration from the traditional tale of a girl with the same name. With this film, the duo Krishnan–Panju marked their directorial debut. Penned by AA Somayajulu, the film revolves around Poompavai, daughter of Mylai’s jeweller Sivanesan Chettiar, who faces cruelty from her stepmother Ponnammal. Poompavai is deeply devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva. One day, Lord Shiva appears in the disguise of a sadhu and gives Poompavai’s father a ruby. Her father intended to embed the ruby on a crown, which was being made for the chieftain of Mylai. But, to his surprise, Sivanesan realises that his daughter has already given the ruby to a beggar Sadhu. Despite his explanation, the chieftain remains unconvinced and forces Sivanesan and his family into exile.

Following their banishment, the family encounters Thirugnanar Sambandar, a revered saint who garners Poompavai’s attention. He advises her to prioritise her spiritual journey above worldly desires.

The Mylai chieftain recognises Sambandar’s extraordinary abilities and welcomes Sivanesan’s family back. Tragedy strikes when Poompavai falls victim to snakebite. In desperation, Sivanesan turns to Sambandar, who miraculously brings her back to life. Despite Poompavai’s desire to marry him, Sambandar, seeing himself as a guardian figure post-revival, imparts deep spiritual wisdom to her. This transformation moulds her into a devoted follower.