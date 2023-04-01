90s Divas Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Offer Masterclass in Fashion at NMACC Gala

Our beloved 90s divas Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reminded us that years might change but they will be the ultimate style queens. The three actresses joined Bollywood at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala taking place on Saturday night and ensured to make heads turn. Madhuri was among the first few stars who made her way to the gala.

Madhuri wore a pair of dazzling palazzo pants which she teamed with a silver blouse. She completed the look with a matching golden-silver jacket. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor continued to give us fashion goals as she stepped out wearing an off-shoulder gown. The actress slipped into a black, stone-studded gown that featured floral prints on the bottom.

While Karisma and Madhuri added a touch of contemporary to their outfits, Aishwarya chose to dress in a traditional black salwar kameez. Looking elegant in the outfit, she walked the fashion gala’s red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya. Much like her mother, Aaradhya too wore a traditional salwar suit for the night.

Karisma and Aishwarya were present at the inauguration event of the NMACC. The event took place on Friday night with several stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more attending it.

The NMACC, which is housed inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been built to conserve and promote Indian arts. According to multiple reports, including The Indian Express, the center has a grand theatre that can house over 2000 guests. It also has a technologically advanced 250-seat studio theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat cube. The centre can be used by children, students, senior citizens, and the differently-abled for free.

