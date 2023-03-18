Born on March 18, 1965, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, singer Alisha Chinai is celebrating her 57th birthday today. Today, let’s take a look at her life. Alisha’s first studio album Jaadu came in 1985, but she got recognition from the song Made in India in 1995, which is still popular. In the 1990s, she became famous as the “Queen of Indipop" after giving hit songs one after the other.

Alisha Chinai then went on to sing popular songs such as Kate Nahi Katte, Kajra Re and many others. Alisha was first given the opportunity to sing in Bollywood by Bappi Lahiri. And then there was no looking back for her. She went on to give voice for songs composed by many famous music composers for many hit films.

In 1996, Alisha came into the limelight when she accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. According to media reports, Alisha had also filed a case against him in which she sought about Rs 27 lakh in compensation. However, denying the allegations, Anu Malik filed a defamation case of Rs 2 crore against Alisha.

After a few years, Anu and Alisha ended the dispute through a mutual settlement. About 6 years after the alleged case, Alisha Chinai and Anu Malik gave their voice together for the film Ishq Vishk. They even went on to become judges in the singing reality show Indian Idol.

However, in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement, Alisha said that the allegations against Annu Malik were true. She said in an interview, “Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true. I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up. May they find peace and closure in their lives."

According to reports, the personal life of Alisha Chinai has been full of ups and downs. Alisha married her manager Rajesh Jhaveri in 1986 and after 8 years in 1994, they separated. Alisha faced another turbulent phase when her father was diagnosed with cancer following which she started focusing more on him than her career.

She made a comeback to singing in 2022 with the song Chamkega India for which she also wrote the lyrics. At present, Alisha reportedly lives alone and is leading a happy life. She remains active on social media and keeps sharing updates about her life with her fans.

