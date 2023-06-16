A Look At Newlywed Sonnalli Seygall’s ‘Pehli Rasoi’

Sonnalli Seygall, who rose to fame with her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, married her businessman-boyfriend Ashesh Sajani on June 7. The wedding took place at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. And now, the new bride shared some images from one of her post-marriage rituals. Sonnalli shared what she cooked for her pehli rasoi (the first meal prepared by the bride). The delicacy looked absolutely irresistible, and we also took notice of Sonnalli’s beautiful attire.

Sonnalli Seygall posted several glimpses from the post-wedding ritual on her Instagram stories. In the first image, the actress can be seen sitting in a car. She captioned the post, “All ready to go and make my first halwa." She is wearing a floral-printed kurta with zari collar embroidery in a grey tone. Sonnalli accessorised it with a sleek bun hairstyle and a line of vermillion on her forehead. She also wore her layered mangal sutra, the chooda, and a dewy makeup look, which was perfect for the morning.

In the next picture, Sonnalli was seen preparing halwa. The dish was half cooked, and she wrote, “Work in progress." The last picture she shared showed the delicious dessert that is well garnished with dry fruits and ready to be served. As per traditions, the new bride is supposed to prepare a sweet dish in order to complete the ritual. The dish looked mouthwatering and flaunted the actress’s culinary skills as well.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajani have reportedly been together for close to four or five years. The actress announced her wedding on Instagram with a glimpse of their ceremony. Sonnalli wore a pale pink chiffon saree from renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Ashesh, though, complemented Sonnalli with his ivory-coloured bandhgala suit.