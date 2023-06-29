A Look Back At The Fairy Tale Love Story Of Asin and Rahul Sharma

Asin is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. She made her acting debut at the age of 15 in a Malayalam film named Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She became a popular name in the South Indian film industry after a few films. However, Asin rose to nationwide prominence after she made her Bollywood debut in the 2009 hit film Ghajini alongside Aamir Khan.

After that, Asin worked with various Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, etc. However, the actress had a short stint in Bollywood as she left her acting career after getting married to Rahul Sharma. So, let’s look at the love story of Asin and Rahul Sharma:

Love Story of Asin and Rahul Sharma

In an interview, Asin revealed that she and Rahul met each other while going to Dhaka with Akshay Kumar for the promotion of Housefull 2. She added that Akshay and Rahul had been friends for a long time, and he suggested that they start dating. After their short stint during the flight, both Rahul and Asin met each other again and the rest is history.

Rahul Sharma is the founder of YV Televentured and co-founder of Micromax Informatics.

According to reports, Rahul proposed to Asin at a fancy hotel in Delhi with a diamond solitaire. The couple tied the knot in January 2016. After a year of marriage, the couple also welcomed their baby girl, Arin Sharma.