This 'Million Dollar' Pic Of Kamal Haasan Features Two GOATs; Guess The Other

AR Rahman, the Academy Award-winning musician, recently uploaded a jaw-dropping picture on social media. The photograph was taken at the famous Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, and featured the legendary Indian actor, Kamal Haasan. In the picture, Kamal Haasan was immersed in watching Marlon Brando’s remarkable performance in the all-time classic— The Godfather.

The photograph captured an iconic moment in which Kamal Haasan can be seen admiring Brando in his element on the big screen. The scene in question was the famous negotiation scene in which Brando’s character says, “If you consider a million dollars in cash just finance." The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, has been a cult favourite since it was released in 1972.

Furthermore, they both reminisced about Isaipuyal’s 2009 Oscar-winning scenes for Slumdog Millionaire on the digital screen. AR Rahman, who was evidently awe-struck by the encounter, expressed his delight in the Instagram caption. He wrote, “One G.O.A.T watching another G.O.A.T at the Academymuseum (sic)."

He referred to Kamal Haasan and Marlon Brando as the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time), referring to their unmatched talents and contributions to the world of cinema. The post received over 1.5 lakh likes and countless comments of gratitude from admirers. A user wrote, “And another G.O.A.T posting it" hinting at AR Rehman being the greatest of all time himself.

Many users in the comment section referred to AR Rahman as G.O.A.T with another user saying, “And another GOAT is clicking the golden moment."

Meanwhile, a user praised Kamal Hassan and said, “The GOD FATHER of Indian cinema."