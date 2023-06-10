A Sneak Peek Into The Luxurious Lifestyle Of Singer Mika Singh: Earnings, Cars And Net Worth

Singer Mika Singh has established a special position for himself in Bollywood after his initial breakthrough with the popular song Saawan Me Lag Gayi Aag. He has consistently asserted his individuality and achieved success separate from his brother Daler Mehndi, showcasing his talent through notable tracks like Dhanno and Dhinka Chika. As a result, his accomplishments have also brought him considerable financial gains.

With a career spanning over 25 years and a string of hit songs to his credit, Mika Singh has amassed a net worth of around $12 million to $15 million. The majority of his earnings come from his music ventures. Moreover, he has also served as a judge on reality shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and The Voice India.

Similar to many other celebrities in the entertainment industry, Mika Singh has a passion for high-end cars and owns a collection of deluxe and luxurious vehicles. Among his impressive lineup is the Porsche Panamera, which is said to have a staggering price tag of approximately Rs. 1.75 crore. Additionally, in 2014, when the Range Rover Autobiography Limo made its debut in India, Singh had the distinction of being its first Indian customer. At that time, the SUV was valued at around Rs. 3.75 crore.

Consistent with his successful career, Mika Singh commands a fee of approximately Rs. 20-22 lakh per song. Furthermore, for his role as the host of the recently concluded reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti on Star Bharat, it is rumoured that Singh received an astounding payment of Rs. 50 crore. Yes, you read that right. Ultimately, he chose Akanksha Puri, a long-time friend and television actor, to be his bride. The show can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.