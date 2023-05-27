Aahana Kumra Faces Major OOPS Moment, Struggles To Handle Her Outfit At IIFA; Video Goes Viral

Just like several other Bollywood celebrities, Aahana Kumra is also currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. On Friday night, the actress attended the Green Carpet event of the mega show when she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-shoulder, thing-high slit black gown. However, looks like Aahana wasn’t very comfortable with her sartorial choice for the show.

In a video that surfaced online, Aahana Kumra can be seen struggling to keep her outfit in place. She repeatedly tried to fix it while posing for the paparazzi. Watch the video here:

This comes days after a video of the actress surfaced online in which a fan overstepped the line, invading Aahana Kumra’s personal space and touched her while taking pictures. The actress refused to remain silent and called out the inappropriate gesture by the fan saying, “Don’t touch me".

Later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aahana talked about the incident and said, “Being public figures who have our lives out in the open on social media, people think we are so accessible, as they see us almost every day. Sometimes the lines get blurred. They think that they know us, but we don’t know them. I feel like there has to be a boundary maintained."

Aahana further expressed that there should be proper security measures at such events and added, “There should be bouncers to make sure that these kind of people are not there. It’s very important. When we are being called to any of these events or parties, it’s important that our security is also kept in mind. Although this happened a little later at night, I feel like security is still security."

On the work front, Aahana Kumra recently appeared in the highly acclaimed film Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. The film stars Kajol in the lead role, with Aahana Kumra portraying the character of a journalist. Up next, she has several intriguing projects lined up. She will be starring alongside Sharib Hashmi in the futuristic thriller Cancer, directed by Faisal Hashmi. The release date of the project has not been announced as of now.