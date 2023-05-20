Aahana Kumra Gets ANGRY, Says 'Don't Touch Me' As Fan Grabs Her Arm While Posing; Watch

Actresses often find themselves in uncomfortable situations while taking selfies with fans. A recent incident involved Aahana Kumra, who was inappropriately touched by a fan. Reacting promptly, she firmly said, “Don’t touch me," leading the man to apologise. Celebrities are frequently pursued by eager fans for selfies, resulting in close proximity that can cross personal boundaries. This unfortunate trend highlights the need for respect and boundaries when interacting with public figures, ensuring everyone’s comfort and well-being.

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments section and praised her for drawing boundaries and asked other celebs to follow suit. One fan wrote, “Amazing… Good she said it. Better… Fans should act like fans and like their BFFs", while another wrote “She is correct, nobody got the rights to touch anyone without permission! Let it be He/She." Another user recalled the time the actress was shooting in Dehradun and wrote, “She is such an amazing girl, she was I. Dehradun in my locality to shoot for her upcoming project , and she made us feel so comfortable."

She recently expressed her concerns about the growing trend in the entertainment industry, where individuals are being hired based on their social media following rather than their acting skills. She said she finds this troubling as it leaves many people unsure about their future in the industry. “I’m sorry to say, most of the shows that are coming on the very big streaming platform feature Instagram influencers. How many actors are really there acting on the platform? There are influencers who are influxing the acting space," she said during a recent interview with Hindustan times, adding, “The whole space is becoming so noisy. In the West, you get hired for a talent, not because you are an Instagram influencer. It has become a constant conversation on every set today. It has left actors perplexed, who just don’t know what to do."