Television actress Gauri Kulkarni skyrocketed to instant fame with her stint in the popular Marathi language serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Her on-screen character Gauri Karkhanis has become a fan-favourite among the masses. The 29-year-old seems to have taken a short hiatus from her work commitments. According to a report by ETimes, Gauri met with a road accident a few days ago, fracturing her leg, after a bike rider collided with her on the street. The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame was also riding a two-wheeler when the unfortunate incident took place.

According to the report, the biker was riding recklessly on the streets when he crashed into Gauri’s scooter. Upon slamming into the scooter’s handle, Gauri lost her balance, causing injury to leg. The Marathi actress is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is on the path of recovery, escaping with minor injuries.

ETimes further reports that the doctors have advised Gauri to take complete bed rest for three weeks. As a result, the actress was forced to cancel all her upcoming shoots and events. This might also be the reason for Gauri’s disappearance from the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte serial. “There are fractures and that is why bed rest has been suggested to her by the doctor. The incident happened a few days ago and she will be on bed rest for the next few days," says a source close to Gauri.

Gauri’s scooter has been drastically damaged beyond repair after the collision. While speaking with ETimes, the Marathi star expressed her gratitude for surviving the dangerous mishap. She revealed that the accident could have turned out to be a fatal one, costing her life.

Gauri was last seen making an appearance in the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte show. She also marked her presence on the Sun TV television show Premas Rang Yave. Gauri, who is currently undergoing medical attention has not commented on her health update yet.

