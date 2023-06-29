Aaliya Siddiqui Recalls 'Good Time' With Nawazuddin Siddiqui; 'He Would Surprise Me With Bread And Butter'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Aaliya Siddiqui got eliminated from the show recently. In one of her recent interactions, Aaliya Siddiqui revealed that she is not yet officially ‘divorced’ to Nawazuddin in addition to some fond memories she recalled about their time together.

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya shared that both she and Nawazuddin used to reside in a small flat in Mumbai, the rent of which was paid for by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui. Even though the couple didn’t had any steady source of income, it was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s little gestures that’ll make her day, “He would borrow Rs 50 and get bread and butter, because I was really fond of eating bread and butter. He used to be innocent and I would appreciate that he got such an expensive thing because for us, bread and butter were expensive luxuries at that time," she recounted.

She added, “I would wake up in the morning and he would surprise me with bread and butter in the morning. I didn’t know how to do any of the household chores so Nawaz did everything in the house. It was a good time because I was in love. When I felt like the relationship with Nawaz wasn’t the same anymore, even though he had everything, then I drifted away but back then, I was really in love."