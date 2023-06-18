Aaliya Siddiqui Wants to Break Free From Being Just 'Nawazuddin's Wife' With Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Exclusive

The public spat between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui on social media has been making headlines for months now. It all started when Aaliya accused her estranged husband of abuse and rape, while also claiming that he misused his power. Aaliya had previously said that Nawazuddin had “disowned" their children, and she alleged that his mother, Mehrunisa, stopped her from entering his Mumbai home. Aaliya also recently revealed that she has already applied for divorce but the court has asked them to settle things outside the legal purview. As the divorce awaits its final settlement, Aaliyah is all set to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Before entering the house, she spoke to News18 about deciding to participate in the reality show, starting afresh in life and her strategy for survival.

Speaking about her identity being limited to Nawazuddin’s wife, she said, “Sachhai ki baat karu toh sachahi yehi hai ke main Nawazuddin ki wife hoon. Iske alawa, Aaliyah ko koi nehi janta tha. Aaliyah ek do bachhe ki maa hai jo nawazuddin tak hee seemit thi aur chaar doston tak (The truth is that I am Nawazuddin’s wife. Apart from that, nobody knew Aaliyah. At the most that she is a mother of two, limited to perhaps, just four friends). After my marriage, I produced a film, independently, but people aren’t aware of it. It was my creativity and I shared it with a few intellectual people who appreciated me."

Throwing light on her motive of participating in Bigg Boss, she shared, “Actual Aaliyah kuch bhi nahin hain. Mere past se main bhaag toh sakti nahin hoon. Sachhai yeh hain ke main isiliye Bigg Boss ja rahi hoon kyun ki main nawaz ki wife hoon (I am a nobody. I cannot escape from my past. The truth is that I am going to Bigg Boss because I am Nawaz’s wife). I am not running away from the truth, neither am I denying it. But, I wouldn’t want to bring that past up too often, because I’m carving an independent journey of my own. I have to start my life afresh and all by myself. I have certainly got a lot of backing and support for being Nawazuddin’s wife – in fact, people know me only because I am his wife. But I want them to know how Aaliyah is as a person. If I can reach more people solely on the basis of my own personality, it will be a big thing for me."