Aaliyah Kashyap Drops Mushy Pics With fiance Shane Gregoire On His 24th birthday: 'Best Dad To Our Babies’

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, celebrated her fiancé Shane Gregoire’s 24th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a series of pictures featuring their bond and penned a touching caption expressing her love for Shane. To note, the couple’s relationship has always garnered attention. Aaliyah‘s recent Instagram post was flooded with warm wishes and blessings from friends.

Aaliyah captioned photos as ‘Happy 24th birthday to my fiancé, my best friend & the best dad to our babies @cosmoandkai. i love you so much forever & always." In the candid photos, Aaliyah and Shane can be seen sharing joyful moments, displaying their strong connection. The first picture shows Aaliyah taking a mirror selfie with Shane hugging her. One of the pictures is from their engagement bash, in which Aaliyah and Shane are seen sharing a kiss. Another adorable picture shows them decked up in coordinating blue ethnic outfits.

Take a look at the photos here: