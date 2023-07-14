Aamir Ali On Sanjeeda Shaikh's Dating Rumour With Harshvardhan: 'Have No Idea Who Is...' | Exclusive

“It’s a free world now. I want her to be happy and do whatever she wants to do. I don’t want to get into this at all. I have no idea who is dating whom and whatever is good for her, I am happy for her," Aamir told us.

Aamir Ali has finally reacted to his former wife Sanjeeda Shaikh’s dating rumours with Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane. In his recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Aamir shared that he has no idea about who is dating whom and added that he wants Sanjeeda to be happy in whatever she does.

Aamir’s reaction comes a month after Sanjeeda Shaikh’s romantic pictures with Harshvardhan Rane went viral on social media and left everyone wondering if the two are dating. However, when News18 Showsha asked Rane about the rumours he refrained from commenting on his relationship status. “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films," he said and then added, “I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them."

For the unversed, Aamir Ali was previously married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. The two dated each other for a long time before they tied the knot. The ex-couple had made their relationship public by participating together in the celebrity dance reality TV show, Nach Baliye season 3 back in 2007. 5 years later on March 2, 2012, the two finally got married. However, the couple filed for legal separation in 2020. They were granted divorce a year later and the custody of their child was given to Sanjeeda Shaikh.