Aamir Khan And Faisal Khan Hug it Out At Mother's Birthday After Faisal's 'Opportunist' Comment; Check It Out

Everyone is aware of the fallout between Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan, especially after they had acted together in the 2000 film Mela. Just a couple of years back, Faisal Khan had levied serious allegations on Aamir Khan. However, the two seemed to have worked it out as they met and hugged each other on the occasion of mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday.

In a slew of pictures shared by Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde on Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor donned red salwar, yellow kurta as he posed alongside his mother. One of the pictures also captured Faisal Khan in his black shirt and white pants. The entire clan of siblings posed for a group picture with their mother. Some of the snaps also showed Aamir Khan greeting Faisal Khan with a hug.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Advertisement

After Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office, Faisal Khan had taken a dig at Aamir Khan over his apology over the intolerance comment,"everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone," he had told Times Of India.