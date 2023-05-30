Aamir Khan Breaks Into Bhagra With Gippy Grewal at Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer Launch, Video Goes Viral

Aamir Khan made his way to the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3 in Mumbai and was seen performing bhagra at the event. A video of the actor is now going viral in which Aamir was seen dancing to the dhol-tasha organised for the trailer launch and even matching steps with the background dancers at the venue. He surely reminded us of DJ from Rang De Basanti.

The actor was joined by Carry On Jatta 3’s lead actor Gippy Grewal. For the trailer launch, Aamir opted for a brown kurta with a pair of blue denim pants. The actor appeared to be growing out his hair as he had a hairband in place to keep his locks in place.

A third film from the franchise, Carry On Jatta 3 brings back Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal in the lead role. Apart from Gippy and Sonam, the Punjabi film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, and Karamjit Anmol. The film is directed by Smeep Kang, who directed Carry On Jatta in 2012. The team was seen walking the red carpet of the trailer launch and posing for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Aamir has been on a break from work following the release of Laal Singh Chadha. The actor chose to take a break to spend time with his family. As per reports, Aamir is currently helping with his son Junaid Khan’s Bollywood debut. It was in February this year that the production banner Phantom Studios announced the remake of Tamil blockbuster Love Today.