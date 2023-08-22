Aamir Khan Breaks Silence About His Next Project, Says ‘Main Planning Kar Raha Hu’

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is happily enjoying an acting break with his family, and kids. But his fans are eagerly awaiting his film’s next announcement. And it looks like their wait has come to an end. In a recent book launch event, Aamir was seen talking about his next project. He has shared updates and even revealed that his production house will be focussing more on producing films keeping in mind youngsters.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Aamir was heard saying, “Iss waqt main apni family life bohot enjoy kar raha hu, baccho ke saath main waqt bita raha hu, mummy ke saath ghar pe aur main production house pe bhi dhyaan de raha hu, film main produce kar raha hu. Main pehel bohot kaam films produce karta tha, lekin abhi humlog kaafi films produce karne ki soch rahe hain."

He further added, “As a production house ek platform ban saku young logo k liye, unka kaam samne rakhne ke liye ek zaariya ban saku. Toh usss sochh se maine thoda waqt diya hain main apna production house ko taaki main systems create karu production house main taaki firse jo subject mujhe achha lage jaldi se jaldi ban sake aur hum eksaath do tin films bana sake. uss sabka main plannning kar raha hu taaki platform mile logo ko, youngsters ko."

In the same event, his both ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also seen. Both were seen sharing laugh and the video went viral on social media.