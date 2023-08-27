Aamir Khan Celebrates Laal Singh Chaddha Success On OTT; Hosts Get-Together For Cast And Crew

Aamir Khan hosted a special get-together for the cast and team of the critically acclaimed film Laal Singh Chaddha. It was organised to celebrate a significant moment as the film, directed by Advait Chandan, found its well-deserved success on various OTT platforms. To note, when the film was released in theatres it opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Post its release, Aamir Khan has taken a break from acting and is now enjoying himself with his family and children.

Drawing parallels with the iconic film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ starring Raj Kapoor, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ too has garnered recognition that came a little later but has been equally powerful. The film’s journey resonates with the delayed appreciation that ‘Mera Naam Joker’ received over time, and the event was a reflection of the shared passion and hard work that contributed to this achievement. Laal Singh Chaddha stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance, a meticulously crafted creation that has resonated deeply with viewers. From its beautiful storyline to its captivating visuals, the film is a masterpiece in every sense.

