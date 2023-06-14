Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom's 89th Birthday, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao And Daughter Ira Khan Join

Aamir Khan recently celebrated his mom Zeenat Hussain’s birthday. The birthday party was attended by several family members and close friends. Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and his daughter Ira Khan were also present. Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel who performed for them shared a bundle of photos from the celebration.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place ! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother . The kind of love , warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful @aamirkhanproductions."

In the first photo, Pratibha stood next to Aamir. In the second photo, Kirao Rao joined them. They all looked stunning donning traditional attires. Another photo gave a glimpse of Aamir’s mom cutting the birthday cake, while Ira stood from behind. Aamir’s sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan were also present at the celebration.

Last year in the month of October, many reports claimed that Aamir’s mom had suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, her treatment continued from home reportedly.