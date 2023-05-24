Aamir Khan, Fatima Play Pickleball In Viral Video; Fans SLAM Paps for 'Invasion of Privacy'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has sent the internet into a frenzy as a video of him playing pickleball with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh surfaced on social media. Fatima shares a close bond with Aamir’s family. The actress had made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in 2016.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Yogen Shah on his official Instagram account, Aamir Khan can be seen enjoying his time playing the sport with Fatima. The actor was dressed in a red t-shirt and a black pajama, while Fatima sported a grey tee with black shorts.

The video is also going viral on Reddit, with fans expressing their displeasure over “invasion of privacy". One user wrote, “No one’s talking about the gross invasion of privacy here?" Another one said, “Anushka honi chahiye thi, would have called out this bulls**t that paps are doing, deservingly."

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who also worked with Aamir in Thugs of Hindostan, was among the close friends who were invited to his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhaare in Mumbai. Fatima had also shared a series of pictures from the intimate ceremony.

Along with the photos, Fatima wrote on Instagram, “What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious… My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare."

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira got engaged to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in November 2022 in an intimate ceremony. It was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Mansoor Khan, Kiran Rao and Imran Khan, among others.