Aamir Khan Is Working With THIS Director For Ujjwal Nikam's Biopic; More Details Inside

Aamir Khan may have taken a break from acting, but he is making sure to stay involved in the world of filmmaking as much as possible. The actor is now on board to be part of as many as 5 films as a producer – The Champions Remake, Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake, Pritam Pyaare, Lapata Ladies and Love Today. Apart from this, buzz is that Aamir is in talks with Dinesh Vijan to produce the biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Now a fresh update on that has come to light, which reveals that Aamir Khan might be interested in collaborating with Pataal Lok fame director Avinash Arun for the same.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Aamir Khan wants to work with Avinash Arun, owing to his impeccable film-making skills, as evident from Marathi film Killa and Pataal Lok. The source shared,

“Avinash is working closely with Aamir and Dinesh Vijan to develop the screenplay of the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. All the stakeholders are happy with the right energies associated with the project and are keen to take the film on floors next year."

Meanwhile, it’s still a matter of intrigue and question whether Aamir Khan would be essaying one of the most prominent names in the legal fraternity, “It’s still not confirmed if Aamir will act in the film himself or if will he get another person on board. There are all sorts of conversations happening, and the team is also figuring out the permutation combinations with regard to the casting. He might just surprise everyone by acting in the film, or may just be associated as a producer," the sources divulged.

Earlier this week, source close to Pinkvilla informed that, “Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then. There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic." Reportedly, Aamir was supposed to act in the film but at the moment, he will be only associated with the project as a producer.

Currently, the makers are keen on finding a director to come on board. The source added, “The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end. While Aamir was definitely considering leading the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time."