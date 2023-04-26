Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Aamir Khan Lauds PM Narendra Modi for His Mann Ki Baat, Says 'That Is How You Lead by Communication'

Aamir Khan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show Mann Ki Baat. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 16:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat. Aamir was speaking at the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 inauguration in New Delhi where he opened up about his thoughts on the radio show. The Laal Singh Chaddha star called the show an “important piece of communication."

As reported by Hindustan Times, Aamir said, “It’s a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading… That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you’re looking at, how you’re seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (It’s an) important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat."

When he was asked if the Prime Minister talks about subjects he wants to address, Aamir said, “I think it’s his prerogative because he’s doing it… It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it’s a very important initiative."

Aamir has his share of experience in hosting a talk show. The actor hosted three seasons of Satyamev Jayate, on which he addressed numerous social subjects and hosted present a platform for those making a difference.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Following the film’s release, Aamir said he is taking a break from work and focusing on his personal life for a while.

Since his break, he has often been spotted with his children, attending his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party, and was also spotted at a few wedding parties. He recently also made his way to Salman’s house on the eve of Eid and attended his sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party last weekend.

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 26, 2023, 16:54 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 16:54 IST
