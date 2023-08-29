Aamir Khan Locks Christmas 2024 For His Next; More Details Inside

Aamir Khan has been on an acting break after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has been enjoying his time with family and kids. But fans were waiting for his next film announcement. And looks like their wait has come to an end. In an exclusive update, Aamir Khan’s next will be released on Christmas in 2024. Yes, you are reading right. Nothing much has been shared but the film is going on floors in January.

Taran Adarsh announced saying, “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon." Besides there were reports that Aamir Khan is also in talks with Rajkummar Hirani for his next reportedly. The film is most likely going to be the biopic of Indian Cricketer Lala Amarnath.

