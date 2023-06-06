Trends :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Movies » Aamir Khan Never Accepted Underworld's Party Invites; Producer Mahaveer Jain Makes Big Revelations

Aamir Khan Never Accepted Underworld's Party Invites; Producer Mahaveer Jain Makes Big Revelations

Recently, film producer Mahaveer Jain, known for movies like Ram Setu and Good Luck Jerry, shared an anecdote about Aamir Khan's principles.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 16:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Aamir, like a lot of other Bollywood celebs, used to be invited to Underworld parties in the 90s.
Aamir, like a lot of other Bollywood celebs, used to be invited to Underworld parties in the 90s.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has delivered many blockbuster movies. Recently, film producer Mahaveer Jain, known for movies like Ram Setu and Good Luck Jerry, shared an anecdote about Aamir Khan’s principles. According to Jain, during the 90s, when the film industry was under the influence of the underworld, all the stars were expected to attend parties organised by them in the Middle East. However, Aamir Khan bravely refused to comply, even putting his own life at risk.

Recalling those days, Mahveer Jain, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles."

Advertisement

The film producer also revealed that during his TV show Satyamev Jayate, Aamir Khan refused to endorse a few brands. He didn’t want his ads to interrupt the serious nature of the show, so he let go of all endorsements for almost three years. Mahaveer Jain added, “Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beings, but is highly misunderstood. He’s probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimes, social media perception and reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing."

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Following the film’s release, Aamir said he is taking a break from work and focusing on his personal life for a while. Since his break, he has often been spotted with his children, attending his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party, and was also spotted at a few wedding parties. He recently also made his way to Salman’s house on the eve of Eid and attended his sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party last weekend.

Follow us on

About the Author

Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

first published: June 06, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated: June 06, 2023, 16:12 IST
Read More