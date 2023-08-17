Aamir Khan On Bollywood's Pay Disparity: 'Heroines Work Very Hard, But So Do Cameraman...'

Bollywood actors have often acknowledged that there is a significant pay gap in the industry between male and female actors. Most actors have talked about why they think the gap persists and if this disparity exists because of gender discrimination. In an old video that is now going viral on Reddit, actor Aamir Khan can be seen giving a justification for why this gap persists.

In the video, a journalist asks Aamir why Bollywood actresses don’t get paid the same as Bollywood actors. He replied, “See, in films, the fact of the matter is that your fee is connected to your ability to fill the theater. Now, yes, heroines work very hard, but so do cameramen. So do the light boys on set. All of us should be paid equally. Everyone works hard."

The video then cuts to actor Rani Mukerji sitting next to Aamir with a seemingly disdainful expression on her face. The journalist then asks Aamir if he’s comparing a heroine with a light boy. He said, “No, I’m comparing the heroine and the light boy and myself. I’m saying all of us are working hard. I’m working hard, so is a light boy. Why is he paid differently from me?"