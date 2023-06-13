Aamir Khan Pulls Son Azad Khan After Latter Tries To Give Paparazzi a Miss, Video Goes Viral

Aamir Khan rarely makes an appearance with his son Azad but today it was a different occasion. He was spotted with his son Azad Khan as father and son were seen stepping out in the city in the most comfortable clothes. The video went viral in no time on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Aamir wearing red colour dhoti-style pants paired with a beige colour kurta. He is seen stepping out of the shop with his son Azad. When shutterbugs started screaming for photos he pulled his son close and asked to pose. Azad was wearing a white colour kurta and pajama. He was seen smiling for the camera. As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Aamir’s fashion."

Watch the video here:

Recently, a video of Aamir went viral in which he was seen enjoying an evening with Kapil Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, and Kiku Sharda. Aamir hosted a house party for Carry ON Jatta 3 team.