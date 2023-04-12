Aamir Khan Sportingly Takes a Jibe at Laal Singh Chaddha’s Failure in New Ad, Fans Impressed

There are few celebrities in Bollywood who can sportingly talk about or accept their box office failures in public. One such actor who can do so is Aamir Khan. He is currently dominating IPL commercial breaks with his Dream11 ads. In the ad, he can be seen graciously accepting jabs at himself, including those about his most recent movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah are featured in a new commercial for the fantasy sports website. It is garnering attention online for Aamir’s sporting gesture of accepting mockery for his film's failure. Last year, his film Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office.

In the short ad, Aamir tells Bumrah, “Boom Boom, ball dhyan se daaliyo, bade bade hit maarta hoon (Bumrah, ball carefully, I give big hits)". Bumrah replies, “Itne hits maarte ho sir, toh Laal Singh ka kya hua (If you’re so used to big hits, what happened to Laal Singh Chaddha)?" This makes Aamir give him a look and ask him to be ready to face him on the field.

The script for the advertisement has been widely praised, and Aamir Khan is being applauded for accepting his failure. Many internet users came out to support him. One user wrote, “This is scripted, but Aamir Khan is also trying to make fun of Laal Singh because he never runs from his failures". Another user defended Aamir by saying, “Those who are saying Aamir Khan was roasted, it's very clear that Aamir must have given a nod to say yes to this, otherwise he has the power to cut that line. This shows his generosity."

In another ad, Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Aamir Khan. He says, “Lagaan mein cricket khel ke koi cricketer nahi ban jata (You won’t become a cricketer after playing cricket in Lagaan)". This was a reference to Aamir’s 2001 film, where he played cricket to resolve debt issues with the Britishers. Rohit Sharma also sarcastically comments on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, mentioning that Aamir delivers a hit film once every two years. Users are amazed to see Aamir in the new ads, one of them wrote, “Aamir the legend! Very good ad after a long time".

Reacting to the ads, film producer-photographer Atul Kasbekar tweeted, “Quite enjoying the Dream 11 adverts with Aamir Khan and various cricketers. To green-light scripts with self-deprecating humour is rare with most superstars. It actually ends up being a superpower. Endears one to an audience if you can take a joke on yourself. Well done".

Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya also appeared in the Advait Chandan-directed film Laal Singh Chaddha. It was an official Hindi adaptation of the widely-praised Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

