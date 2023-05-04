Aamir Khan To Cut Short His Acting Break For Ghajini 2? Here's What We Know

After Aamir Khan’s last film release Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor announced he will be taking a break from acting ‘for the first time in his career’, and will go on to produce films. He had made this announcement back in November last year. Reportedly, the actor will be backing RS Prasanna’s Champions, which is a remake of the Spanish film which also goes by the same name. 6 months post his announcement, buzz is that actor will begin working on his next film with a South Indian director.

According to a report in Peepingmoon, Aamir Khan along with director Allu Aravind are keen on making a sequel of the former’s hit movie Ghajini. Reportedly, Aamir has been frequently travelling to Hyderabad to discuss his next project for a long time now. The actor was in fact spotted in Hyderabad for the second time in three months which speculate that something is yet to materialise down south. While Aamir and his team have been tight-lipped about the same, sources have informed that there could be a possible collaboration. “Aamir Khan is discussing a project with producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, and they met last week again for the same. They have discussed several project ideas and are eager to work together. But at this point, it is just a mere conversation, with no concrete development so far."

The source further revealed that they have discussed several projects and one of them is believed to be Ghajini 2. Apparently, the duo are keen on taking Sanjay Singhania’s story forward and will be finalising a script in the upcoming months. “Aamir and Allu Aravind have met on numerous occasions during the last 4-5 months. However, everything has been kept so secretive that nobody is aware of what is actually cooking. Ghajini 2 is definitely one of the projects under consideration, but it’s not yet certain what the other projects are. When things fall into place, we might learn about some developments, but for the time being, it’s all been kept under wraps."

The source also added that Aamir has been offered dozens of projects from across the film industry. He is reportedly in talks with Sneha Rajani for a strong content drama. He has also been offered Prashanth Neel’s Pan-India film with Jr. NTR, but all of these projects are still in the ‘talking’ stage at the moment.

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Aamir Khan has also offered a new film to Salman Khan, and that he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Reportedly, Salman too has shown interest in being a part of the project.

