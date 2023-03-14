HAPPY BIRTHDAY AAMIR KHAN: Aamir Khan, whose exceptional acting prowess has earned him the title of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ in Bollywood, has experienced his fair share of highs and lows in his personal life. The superstar was married twice, first with Reena Dutta with whom he shared two children, a son Junaid, and a daughter Ira Khan. The duo legally parted ways back in 2022 almost 16 years after staying married to each other.

Post this, he tied the knot with Kiran Rao, with whom he shared a son Azad. After 15 years of marriage, the duo also publicly announced their divorce. Time and again, the superstar has reflected on his past, be it staying focused only on his career or not spending enough time with family.

On the actor’s 58th birthday, we have curated a list of times when Aamir Khan candidly spoke about his family, love life, and being a father:

Aamir Khan admits to taking his wife and kids for granted

During an exclusive interaction with News18, Aamir Khan admitted getting so absorbed by the antics of the showbiz world that he couldn’t make much time for his wives and kids. He was only 18 when he joined Bollywood and revealed his hunger to learn different things entirely putting his relationship with close family members on the line.

“When I was 18 when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realize — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to," he said. The actor added, “I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me."

Aamir Khan tears up talking about his father

In a previous interaction with the Official Humans of Bombay, Aamir Khan choked up while recalling his father’s financial struggle. He explained how his father was a simple-witted person, who did not understand that he shouldn’t have taken multiple loans. Aamir Khan remembered how his father would fight over phone calls explaining that he doesn’t have enough money.

“It would hurt us to see him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them ‘what can I do, my film is on hold. Tell the actors to allot dates." he said.

Aamir Khan explains his family equation on Koffee With Karan 7

Aamir Khan appeared on season 7 of Koffee With Karan alongside his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor. During the episode, the Lagaan actor candidly spoke about his family equation with both his ex-wives and kids. Aamir explained that he has the highest regard and respect for Reena Dutt and Kiran Rao.

“I think we’ll always be a family. Reena, Junaid, Ira, and I meet once a week and have dinner together. I have only love and regard for them and so do they. Kiran, Reena, and I are always going to be a family," he revealed.

Aamir Khan rejects script to focus on family

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan was supposed to shoot for another movie titled Champions. In a statement shared with ANI, the superstar lauded the film’s script by calling it a ‘beautiful, heartwarming, and lovely’ story. However, the actor decided to choose his family over the project.

“It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," said Aamir.

Aamir Khan opens up about not being there for his daughter Ira

Aamir Khan confessed to being lost in some sort of trance while chasing his dream which led to him not making enough time for his daughter Ira Khan. He told the Indian Express, that her young daughter has missed his presence for almost her entire life.

“She will have had her own anxieties, fears, dreams, and hopes. I wasn’t there for her, I know this now. I didn’t know her dreams and fears and hopes, but I knew the fears and dreams and hopes of my directors," he stated. Aamir Khan concluded, “I had a sharp realization about this, and that I’ve lived my life in some sort of trance, and I’ve lost a lot because of this." The actor is now trying to rectify his errors by doing all that he can to be there for his family members.

