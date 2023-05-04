Aamir Khan Turns Producer For Son Junaid’s Next, Film To Be Set In Japan: Report

Superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly turned producer for his son Junaid’s upcoming project. Rumour mill has it a slice-of-life film is in production featuring the youngster headlining it. A major chunk of their collaborative film is suggested to be set in Japan. Moreover, it is claimed the movie team has already begun talks with the Japanese government for subsidies to reduce the cost. Though Junaid Khan has been recruited as the male lead, the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be selected. According to Mid-Day, the production team is currently on the lookout for a suitable director. It is Aamir Khan who has reportedly picked the location of the movie, keeping in mind its heart-warming plotline. If the report is to be believed, about 70 percent of the project will be shot abroad.

Though it is an expensive affair, the makers are already said to have reached out to the foreign government for subsidies. If things turn out to be as planned, the movie might quickly hit the floor in the coming months.

A team might reportedly visit the country next month for a recce, following suit will be a two-month-long shooting schedule. Along with the director, the female lead for the project hasn’t been finalized so far. It is important to note that Aamir Khan’s production house hasn’t made any official announcement as of yet.

Junaid Khan made his debut in Yash Raj Film’s Maharaja, the youngster also has his home production Pritam Pyar under his belt. Junaid was reported to be doing theatres for quite some years before he assisted Rajkumar Hirani on PK.

While the youngster is setting his foot in the showbiz world, his father Aamir Khan has decided to take a break away from the limelight. In previous media interactions, the superstar opened up about his wish of spending more time with family members. Aamir admitted that his inspiration for cinema somewhere down the line resulted in him losing touch with his children and family.

Aamir Khan last shared the screen space alongside Kareena Kapoor in the drama movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The plotline of the movie takes inspiration from Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning flick Forrest Gump.

