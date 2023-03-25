Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has taken a break from films after his last release Lal Singh Chadha failed to create his usual magic at the box office. As of now, he has not announced any of his upcoming projects. But now he is in discussion for a different reason. Aamir’s son Junaid Khan will soon make his debut in Bollywood. According to sources, Junaid Khan will start his journey in the film industry and is rumoured to have been signed for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film Love Today.

Junaid Khan has reportedly been approached for the role, and his casting is expected to be finalised soon. The official announcement is awaited.

Advertisement

Apart from Junaid, the film will also feature Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and will be produced by Phantom Studios. The remake of Love Today is a big project and it will go on floors sometime later this year.

Love Today is a 2022 Tamil romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, along with Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, and Raadhika Sarathkumar in lead roles. The movie received widespread critical acclaim from critics and audiences and was a huge commercial success at the box office.

For the unversed, Aamir’s son has also acted in a film titled Maharaja, under the Yash Raj banner. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Junaid Khan has always had a keen interest in theatre and has attended a drama school in LA, where he was mentored for two years. He has also done a few plays in Mumbai before making his Bollywood debut. In a recent media interaction, Aamir also mentioned that Junaid never mentioned to anyone during his auditions that he was the son of the superstar and has been rejected from 15-20 places before he bagged his first project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here