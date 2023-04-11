Home » Movies » AAP MP Raghav Chadha BREAKS Silence On Parineeti Chopra Wedding Rumours, Blushes and Teases 'Jashn'

AAP MP Raghav Chadha BREAKS Silence On Parineeti Chopra Wedding Rumours, Blushes and Teases 'Jashn'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumoured to be getting married soon. The AAP MP was recently asked about the rumours.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 15:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are rumoured to be dating.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are rumoured to be dating.

Raghav Chadha, who is rumoured to be dating Parineeti Chopra, couldn’t hide his blush when a couple of reporters asked him about reports of his wedding with the star. On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP spoke to a couple of news channels about his political party’s national party status when he was asked about Parineeti. The politician opted to evade the questions but did tease a ‘celebration.’

Speaking with Aaj Tak, the politician was asked, “Parineeti ki khoob charcha ho rahi hai (There is a lot of discussion about you and Parineeti)." Raghav blushed and said with a laugh, “Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai. Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka ayega. (Today let’s celebrate AAP’s national party status. You’ll get a lot more opportunities to celebrate in future)."

Advertisement

When NDTV asked him the same, Raghav said, “I will tell you. We will have a separate interview on that." Meanwhile, Parineeti was spotted making her way to Mumbai after a trip. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED NEWS

Last week, rumours did the rounds suggesting that Raghav and Parineeti are getting engaged on April 10. While Parineeti and Raghav did not address the rumours, Parineeti seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her recent cute Instagram gesture. Raghav recently shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities. He was also seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them in the video. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video.

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 15:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, Shehnaaz Rocks Sexy Look

+8PHOTOS

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About