Aaradhya Bachchan Holds Mom Aishwarya Rai Tight as They Walk Through Paparazzi at Airport, Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the airport today as the actress heads on her way to Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Hyderabad. The fantasy drama, one of the most-anticipated Tamil films, continues to keep the audience on the edge ever since the teaser has released. The film features Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Trisha among others.

Coming back to Aishwarya and Aaradhya, the Devdas actress is seen wearing an all-black outfit. She carried a maroon bag and wore sunglasses on her head. While her daughter was seen in a pink sweater and blue jeans. She wore a pink hairband. As they made their way inside the airport, Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi. Aaradhya also said ‘hello’ with a smile. She was seen holding her mother’s arm throughout.

As reported Ponniyin Selvan 2 team is in Hyderabad currently. Actor Trisha Krishnan also shared a post from the city as she landed at the airport. The two-part Ponniyin Selvan is the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. It is worth mentioning here that Ponniyin Selvan I was praised by the audience. It was also reported as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. It also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Trisha said at a recent press conference, “Part one was an introduction of every character. Part two is when the story actually begins. If you think the women were very powerful and empowered in part one, it will be a notch above in part two." Ponniyin Selvan II will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

