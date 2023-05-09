Aarya Fame Ankur Bhatia Was 'Shocked' to Learn About Sushmita Sen's Heart Attack: 'I Miss...'

In January this year, actor Sushmita Sen and other cast members kick-started the first schedule of the third season of Disney+ Hotstar’s International Emmy Awards nominated crime thriller, Aarya. The shoot for the series is currently underway and Sushmita recently shared a glimpse from her Kalaripayattu training session. The anticipation of watching her perform some hard-core action sequences in the show has left many of her fans intrigued. The first two seasons of Aarya brought the team loads of accolades including actor Ankur Bhatia. However, his journey in it has come to an end as his character, Sangram, dies in the second season of the show.

Though he was prepared for it, Ankur, in an exclusive chat with News18, candidly shares that he misses being a part of it. “Of course, I miss playing Sangram but I am not upset. I knew from day one about the character graph of Sangram, and so I was prepared for it," he says. However, he’s quick to add that he’s waiting for the third season with bated breath. “The set of Aarya is super fun and so, I miss being a part of it a lot. I am really looking forward to watching season 3. I am sure it’s going to be huge," he states.

Advertisement

In March this year, Sushmita took to social media to share that she underwent an angioplasty and got a stent in place following a heart attack and further revealed that there was a 95 per cent blockage in her main artery. In an interview with us a while a back, actor Vikas Kumar, who plays a homosexual cop in Aarya, revealed that she suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur, which brought the schedule to a halt. In April, she announced that she has resumed shoot. Talking about it, Ankur says, “I was extremely shocked and worried. I am so happy that she has recovered well."

He might not have had the opportunity of reuniting with Sushmita on Aarya 3 but the duo recently worked together on a web series titled Taali, where the actress plays the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The show sees Ankur playing a gay character. It marks their second association together.

Advertisement

So, what kind of an off-screen equation does he share with the former Miss Universe? “I have shot three series with her over the past four years. So, naturally we know a lot about each other, which definitely help us when we work together. I am extremely fond of her. She is a friend, a mentor, she is a part of my family," remarks the actor, who will next be seen playing the antagonist in Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy.

Speaking to News18 earlier, the Haseena Parkar (2017) and Sarbjit (2016) actor had said, “It’s a delight to work with Sushmita Sen. Taali is a very different space in terms of its and our characters. So, it was like a fresh start on something new. Hats off to her for taking up such a challenging role! [I’ve] huge respect for her as I don’t think a lot of people will have the courage to play this role and she has killed it as Gauri Sawant."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here