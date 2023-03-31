Aashiq Abu Directorial Neelavelicham To Hit The Theaters On This Date

Neelavelicham, directed by Aashiq Abu and starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, is about to hit theatres. The release date has been disclosed by the makers. In a social media post, Aashiq Abu declared, “April 20th, Worldwide Release."

The majority of the movie was filmed in the Pinarayi and Thalassery towns of Kerala’s Kannur district. In the past, the movie was set to star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Soubin Shahir. Due to factors like scheduling conflicts, Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko were ultimately chosen to play the leads. Rima Kallingal is cast as the movie’s female lead.

Neelavelicham is based on a short story of the same name by renowned Malayalam author Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Bhargavi Nilayam, a previous adaptation of the short story, starred Prem Nazir, Madhu, and Vijaya Nirmala in the lead roles. Abu is remaking the movie in his unique style, while maintaining the same plot. According to rumours, Rima will take on Vijaya Nirmala’s role as the ghost from the previous adaptation.

According to latest reports, the family of the late music composer MS Baburaj served a legal notice on filmmaker Aashiq Abu and musician Bijibal for using their songs without their consent. The music for the original film was composed by MS Baburaj, and P Bhaskaran wrote the lyrics. The songs from Bhargavi Nilayam, including Thaamasamenthe Varuvan, are regarded as MS Baburaj’s masterpiece and have a devoted following.

Neelavelicham will be the second collaboration between Abu and Tovino Thomas. The pair had previously collaborated for the film Naradan.

Tovino Thomas has quite a few films lined up, including Vaashi and Thallumala. While Thallumala will be released in October, Vishnu G Raghav’s courtroom drama Vaashi will hit the theatres on June 17.

