Aashiqui 2 To Stree, Tracing Shraddha Kapoor's Journey To Stardom

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, over the last decade, has emerged as one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. The Aashiqui 2 fame actress is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor, who is renowned for his comic as well as villainous roles in Hindi films. Making her debut in 2010 with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Teen Patti, Shraddha Kapoor also played a significant role in the critically acclaimed crime-thriller Haider. It was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and it starred Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles. The actress has worked in more than 20 films in Bollywood. It was the 2013 movie Aashiqui 2 that brought her into the limelight.

The movie, which saw the wave of Arijit Singh songs and a heartbreaking story of a couple who were singers, helped the actress as well as Aditya Roy Kapoor - the lead - in getting recognition. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri. Shraddha Kapoor was widely appreciated by cinemagoers and movie critics for her role in the film.

Advertisement

The actress again came up with a superhit movie, Ek Villain that was directed by Mohit Suri and was released in 2014. The worldwide collection of the movie was Rs 169 crore. The movie was given the tag of a superhit. It starred Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and the plot revolved around the story of a gangster and a psychopath.