Aayush Sharma Drops Motion Teaser Of His Action Entertainer Ruslaan; Check It Out

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer which was tentatively called AS04, has now been titled Ruslaan. The makers shared a motion poster of the film today. Currently in post-production, it co-stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagatpathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. It is directed by director Katyayan Shivpuri and is gearing up for a 2023 release.The first glimpse of the film was released with a short teaser earlier last year on Aayush’s birthday. Sharing the teaser, Aayush wrote, “Naam aur Pehchaan dono RUSLAAN ! Aa raha hu shor machane, ab #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi #AS04isRuslaan." Take a look:

Before unveiling the motion poster, Aayush took to his social media last night to share a video hinting at the big reveal of the title. The motion poster unfolds the suave and svelte look of Aayush in and as Ruslaan, while drawing attention to the two most important aspects of his character’s life- guitar and guns.

The makers of the film have confirmed that they will attach a teaser of the movie with the prints of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on the big screen on April 21, 2023. Aayush, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, has previously acted in Salman Khan’s productions Loveyatri and Antim. He debuted with Loveyatri in 2018 and went on to play the villain in Antim: The Final Truth. The actor featured in the movie with Salman, Mahima Makwana and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Aayush, who is often trolled for having it easy in Bollywood, had once opened up on the hurtful comments he has received from online trolls since his debut in Loveyatri and how he has managed to tune out the negativity until the release of Antim. “I have a public account on Instagram that I don’t handle, I’m not on Twitter and I have private account on Instagram where I share things for my friends, but other than that, I hardly read comments on social media," he had said.

