Aayush Sharma Slams Trolls Claiming He's 'Blowing Up Salman Khan’s Money', Says 'I Married Arpita...'

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut as the leading face in Salman Khan’s production Loveyatri opposite newcomer Warina Hussain. Then, he went on to feature in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra alongside Saiee Manjrekar. However, his breakthrough came in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster alongside Salman Khan in Antim. Apart from that, Aayush is also married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan for which he gets trolled on a daily basis.

Speaking about trolling her wife has to endure, Aayush Sharma told Bombay Times, “Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz, while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it."

The actor further revealed that he gets targeted even during his vacations with people claiming that he is there on Salman Khan’s money, “I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is," he shared.

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer which was tentatively called AS04, has now been titled Ruslaan. The makers shared a motion poster of the film last month.. Currently in post-production, it co-stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagatpathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. It is directed by director Katyayan Shivpuri and is gearing up for a 2023 release.The first glimpse of the film was released with a short teaser earlier last year on Aayush’s birthday.