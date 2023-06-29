Aayushi Tilak And Suyash Tilak Are Making Couple Goals

Actors Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Tilak are major couple goals. The duo never leave an opportunity to shower love on each other. Recently, the couple posted a photo of themselves in colour-coordinated outfits. Fans too were delighted to see their favourite adorable couple posing and smiling.

Aayushi Tilak posted an array of photos which won the hearts of the internet. The actress draped a bright red Paithani saree with many floral embroideries in golden, pink, green, yellow, orange, and purple colours as well. She paired it with a matching red full-sleeved blouse with golden work on it. She elevated her look further by wearing a gold choker necklace, mangal sutra, gold bangles, gold jhumkis and statement rings. The actress opted for glamorous makeup with flawless and hydrated skin, rouged cheeks and hints of highlighter, subtle eyes and pink lips.

Her husband, on the other hand, wore a red kurta and layered it with a greyish-coloured sleeveless coat adorned with black buttons. He wore oversized black spectacles and can be seen in a side embrace with his wife.

The couple posed together and flashed their happy smiles for the camera. Aayushi captioned the stunning photos with, “Love" and a red heart emoji. Actor Shashank Ketkar’s wife Priyanka Ketkar reacted by dropping a heart emoji and wrote, “So cute." A fan commented, “Kitne mast lagte ho dono saath me (You guys look so great together)." Another wrote, “Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar (It’s just endless love)." An individual commented, “You guys are just too adorable."

Check out the post here-