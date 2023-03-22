Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s fight is getting dirtier by the day. Abdu Rozik on Wednesday shared a screenshot of a fan’s tweet wherein the fan called out MC Stan’s admirers for allegedly hurling racist abuses at the Tajikistani singer on social media. The Bigg Boss 16 winner’s fans began trolling Abdu after the latter claimed during an Instagram live that Stan had been avoiding his calls and “spreading lies" that Abdu asked the rapper to promote his song ‘Pyar’ on Instagram. Stan’s fans are also apparently upset with Abdu’s recent shocking “mandali khatam" statement.

Now, Abdu has finally responded to all the trolling. The screenshot that Abdu shared on his Instagram Story read: “How cheap and shameless of MC Stan fans abusing Abdu Rozik so badly, being racist and height shaming, wasn’t Abdu always there for Stan during his low times in Bigg Boss? So Abdu will obviously be hurt now that Stan ignores and has ceased contact with Abdu." Interestingly, while sharing the screenshot, Abdu Rozik added Emiway Bantai’s diss track ‘Samaj mein aaya kya?’ to his Instagram Story and also wrote, “Song dedicated to Chapri fans."

Advertisement

MC Stan is yet to react to the claims made by Abdu against him, but the rapper’s fans are extremely furious. One fan shared Abdu’s Story on Twitter and wrote, “Just look at this kid. How desperate he is to get a reply from MC Stan and management. Izzat hazam nhi hoti kya? Acha hua Stan ne reply nhi diya tujhe… Iske baad to bhul jaao Abdu Rozik. Apna career sambhaalo ab."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abdu had sent Bigg Boss 16 fans into a frenzy when he made a shocking revelation during a recent media interaction. The singer, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 16, said that his friend circle from the BB house- ‘mandali’- was “over". During his stay inside the house, Abdu developed a bond with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan, and formed his own gang. The ‘mandali’ became a significant part of the season. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined the group soon, and the gang only became stronger and more popular.

Abdu Rozik was one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. He became an internet sensation after videos of him pronouncing the word “burger" as “burgir" went viral. He is also popular for his song covers. On the work front, he will also appear in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here