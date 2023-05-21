Abdu Rozik Watches KKR Star Rinku Singh's Sensational Innings Against LSG, Says 'Best Experience Ever'

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik was spotted at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Luknow Super Giants (LSG) match on Saturday night. At the match, which took place in Kolkata, Abdu was seen supporting the KKR team. It was during this match that KKR player Rinku Singh delivered a phenomenal innings and impressed all cricket lovers. However, KKR lost the game to LSG.

In a photo shared by KKR’s official Instagram account, Abdu was seen wearing the KKR jersey and holding the flag of the team in the stands. Sharing the photo, team KKR’s official Instagram handle wrote, “Chota Bhaijaan aaya!" Taking to the comments, Abdu Rozik wrote, “Loved watching you in Eden gardens ❤️❤️ best experience ever."

KKR were given the target of 176 by the LSG team. Shah Rukh Khan-owned team member Rinku Singh delivered a brilliant innings of 67 of 33 balls. However, it all went in vain after the team lost to LSG by just one run and no balls left. This led to KKR’s exit from the tournament this year whereas LSG advanced to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, it was rumoured that Abdu was offered a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 16. According to ETimes report last week, “Abdu Rozik has been approached to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 16. Abdu is in talks with the makers to fly to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 which is being shot in South Africa. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and if everything falls into place, Abdu will join his BFF Shiv Thakare on the reality show."

The social media star has been making impressive strides in his career lately. He has been signing highly profitable brand deals, launching his music, and venturing into the food industry by opening his own restaurant, Burgiir, in Mumbai. The restaurant has already captured the attention of food enthusiasts and has gained quite a following. Recently, even the popular Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood, visited the restaurant and posed for a photo with Abdu, who is the proud owner of the establishment.