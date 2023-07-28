Abhay Deol Recalls 'Almost Dying' on ZNMD Shoot And He Has Hrithik Roshan To Blame; Here's What Happened

Zoya Akhtar’s iconic film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) turned 12 this month. The film was so well received by the audience that it put a “road trip across Spain with one’s best friends" on everyone’s bucket list. The film featured Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. An old clip of Abhay recalling the time Hrithik “almost killed him" is now going viral on Reddit.

The behind-the-scenes video was originally shared by Zoya’s production house, Tiger Baby Films. The footage was from the scene when Hrithik’s workaholic Arjun gets a call from a client in the middle of the road that he cannot avoid. When Hrithik was parking the car for the scene, he forgot to switch off the engine and got out of the car. The car started moving towards the edge of the cliff with Abhay and Farhan still inside. Abhay recalled how Farhan, who had his wits about him, jumped out fast as Hrithik quickly got in to turn the engine off.