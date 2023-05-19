Abhijeet, Sukhada Khandekar Perform Ganesh Puja At New Home, Pictures Viral

Abhijeet and Sukhada Khandekar are one of the most-loved couples in the Marathi television industry. Abhijeet has paved his way into the hearts of many with television shows like Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, and Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena. Sukhada is also an actress by profession. Abhijeet and Sukhada moved into their new home in Mumbai last year. Now, the couple has organised a special Ganesh puja at their residence upon the completion of one year. Pictures of the puja ceremony, featuring Abhijeet and Sukhada went viral almost instantly.

The pictures captured the Marathi couple dressed in traditional attire. Abhijeet donned a slightly embroidered dark green kurta with a pair of black trousers. Sukhada draped a bright yellow and green embroidered Kanjeevaram silk saree in the quintessential Marathi fashion. She complemented her outfit with statement golden jewellery and an equally impressive bun-styled hairdo, decorated with flower garlands.

Advertisement

Abhijeet and Sukhada were captured in all smiles for the clicks. They participated in the auspicious pooja ceremony, their hands smeared in red liquid vermillion. Priests were conducting the pooja. Abhijeet and Sukhada’s family members and friends also attended the holy Ganesh puja. In one of the pictures, Sukhada was seen carrying a water vessel on her head, assisted by her loving husband. Later on, the lovebirds also posed for pictures together.

Last year, after purchasing their new home, Abhijeet and Sukhada in a joint Instagram post dropped a lovely picture together. They even performed the sacred Vastu Pooja. Getting emotional, the Marathi actor wrote, “Home - the nicest word that there is." In the adorable clicks, Abhijeet and Sukhada were seen sharing a smile and a warm hug.

Advertisement

While Abhijeet was dressed in a maroon-red kurta-pyjama, Sukhada looked pretty in a royal purple saree. They both looked happy presumably after buying their home. They were lavished with congratulations from members of the entertainment world as well as fans. Others gushed at the duo’s subtle PDA moment.

On the work front, Abhijeet is currently acting in the family drama serial Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. Sukhada, on the other hand, remains tight-lipped about her upcoming projects.