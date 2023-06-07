Abhilash Thapliyal Hails Anurag Kashyap, Calls Gangs Of Wasseypur The Godfather Of Indian Film Industry

Abhilash says, “For me Anurag Kashyap is that rare breed of filmmakers who understands every aspect of the craft of film making . Be it editing, be it writing , Be it direction or be it Acting. And that is something that sets him apart from all the other film makers. And looking at his filmography from Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday to Manmarziyan , the kind of genres he has explored, the kind of films he has made. It’s just phenomenal. My personal favourite would be Gangs of wasseypur, I call it the Godfather of the Indian film industry, so raw , so nuanced , so layered at times so funny, I think it is a film making course in itself, and If you talk to the ADs who worked on the film and are now big directors, and if you talk to them about their own experiences. They all have such incredible things to say. I have seen the making of the BTS of Gangs of Wasseypur multiple times. That’s how big a fan I’m of Gangs of Wasseypur. Anurag Kashyap is an exceptional filmmaker and I’m lucky to be working with him , to have worked under him and performed under his direction and to have a film directed by him under my filmography".

Abhilash walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy. Team Kennedy got a seven-minute standing ovation after the premiere of the movie. Kennedy was amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.