Abhimanyu Kashinath’s Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari's Poster Released

The makers of the upcoming Kannada film Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari unveiled the poster of the film some time back. Abhimanyu Kashinath is seen in the poster with a sinister look as he glares into the camera with crimson blue light onto him.

Check out the poster here

Written and directed by Kiran Surya, the film stars Spoorti Udimane, Abhimanyu Kashinath, Shobhan, and Ramesh in prominent roles. The other cast of the film includes Vijayashree Kalburgi and Raja Balwadi.

With music composed by Ananth Kamath M, the cinematography of the film is handled by Gowtham Manu. Touted to be a suspense thriller, the film is backed by Nandeesha MC Gowda and Jatin G Patel under the Sudharshana Arts banner.

Abhimanyu is expected to undergo a significant transformation for his role in the film. In addition, the title of the movie is derived from a song that appeared in one of Rajkumar’s films during the 1970s.

Sharing his views about the film, the actor said, “The team is really hardworking and everyone is high on energy. We are hoping it opens the doors for better projects for all of us in the future".

Actor Abhimanyu Kashinath added, “After the release of “12 AM Madyarathri," I decided to take a break for almost four years after my father passed away. This break coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it feel like an extended time off. However, throughout this hiatus, I remained eager to explore new opportunities. That’s when I came across the project Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari. The storyline intrigued me, and I enthusiastically accepted the role. Currently, we have successfully completed the post-production of the movie and are preparing for its upcoming release".

Abhimanyu, son of veteran actor and director Kashinath, made his acting debut with S. Srinivas Shidlaghatta’s directorial Baaji. Following that, he appeared in the movie 12 AM Madhyarathri. Currently, he is preparing to feature in the upcoming film Suri Loves Sandhya" alongside Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari.

Meanwhile, Kashinath is best acclaimed for films including Ajagajantara, Aparichita, and Be-Shaque. The actor has also appeared in movies like Anubhava, Sura Sundaranga, Bangarada Mane, Chowka, and Pranayada Pakshigalu to name a few.