Abhishek Ambareesh To Tie The Knot With Aviva Bidapa On This Date

Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh and entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa are set to tie the wedding knot on June 5. Following their marriage, a lavish reception is scheduled to take place on June 7. The couple had a grand engagement ceremony in December last year, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

Excited about the wedding, Aviva’s father, fashion guru Prasad Bidapa shares, “Preparations are in full swing. We are busy ensuring that everything works out as needed on the big day without any hassles. Mainly families from both ends are extending invitations to the guests, while Abhishek and Aviva are personally inviting only their closest friends".

The couple first met at a fashion event, and since then they had been in a romantic relationship. The previous year, the couple decided to make their relationship official. In a private and intimate ceremony, the actor and entrepreneur exchanged rings on December 11.

For the engagement ceremony, Abhishek and Aviva opted for traditional attire. Abhishek wore a combination of a golden-white kurta and pyjama, while Aviva looked stunning in a beautiful pink saree with an intricately designed blouse.

Abhishek Ambareesh and Sumalata Ambareesh visited Delhi on April 5 and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding. After the Karnataka Assembly elections,

Sandalwood will be the stage for a high-profile wedding. A grand reception and post-wedding lunch are scheduled to take place in Mandya on June 12, with expectations of over 10,000 guests attending the event.

On the career front, Abhishek Ambareesh made his acting debut with the 2019 film Amar. However, the movie did not leave a lasting impact on the audience, leading the Kannada star to take a three-year break from his acting career. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films like Bad Manners and Kaali.

Abhishek hails from a background that intertwines both politics and acting. His father, Ambareesh, was a renowned actor and former member of the Lok Sabha, while his mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh, is an actress and a member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Aviva Bidapa is a well-known personality recognized for her achievements as a renowned model, fashion designer, TV personality, and successful entrepreneur in the media industry.