Abhishek Bachchan Credits Aishwarya Rai For Teaching Aaradhya To Respect Their Family's Legacy

Abhishek Bachchan has offered insights into the profound significance of his family name and the way his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is imparting its value to their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor openly discussed his genuine reverence for his family’s heritage and its enduring impact on his life. Speaking on the podcast with Raj Shamani, Abhishek Bachchan expressed that his surname holds a sacred place in his heart.

He credited the legacy of the Bachchan name for contributing to his own journey and acknowledged the efforts of his father, Amitabh Bachchan. He emphasised that they do not intend to put pressure on Aaradhya, but rather teach her the importance of her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather’s accomplishments and encourage her to uphold the honour associated with their name. He said, “I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don’t want to put pressure on her, but (she) must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, her pardada ji (her grandfather, great-grandfather) have done and achieved, and she must respect that, and never do anything to deplete that."

The actor recounted that it was bestowed upon him by his grandfather, the eminent poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He further emphasised that Amitabh Bachchan had carried forward the legacy with grace and distinction.

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her dedicated role in maintaining the home front as he remains engrossed in his work. The actor said that his wife has been doing the heavy lifting selflessly. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek said, “Sometimes, unfortunately, you know you’re so consumed at work that you don’t get to spend as much time as you’d want. So back home, you know, Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting and I love her and thank her for that, and she does it so selflessly and she just does a great job, so you know, I’m eternally grateful."