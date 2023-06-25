Abhishek Bachchan Indirectly Sends Strong Message to Trolls Focused on Aaradhya: 'She's Out of Bonds'

Abhishek Bachchan is making it clear — discussions about his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on his posts and timeline is off-limits. The actor opened up about social media users talking about his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter when he indirectly sent a message to trolls. Junior Bachchan was speaking about setting boundaries on social media when he brought up his daughter.

It is no secret that Aaradhya becomes a subject of discussion among social media users everytime she steps out with Aishwarya. They are mostly spotted at the airport, when the family is leaving the city for work or vacations. While fans usually send her their love, a section of social media has been noticed to troll her.

Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek said that while he enjoys exchanging banters and information on social media, he will not tolerate if his daughter is into discussions. “I’m very clear on social media, and there are some things which I enjoy. I enjoy the banter, the information and the fun it has. There are certain things I’m not going to be

Advertisement

comfortable with. My daughter is completely out of bonds. I do not allow you the liberty on my social media handles to discuss that. It’s something I’m not going to engage inand if I feel a boundary needs to be drawn, I will draw that," he said.