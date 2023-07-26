Abhishek Bachchan Is All Praise For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Says 'Proud Of My Brother Karan Johar'

Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. The veteran actress, who is seen playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headlined film, was seen attending the premiere with her children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Jaya opted to skip the red carpet but was seen waiting for her children to join her.

Abhishek took to Instagram Stories to share his views after watching the film. He wrote, “#rockyauranikiipremkahaani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he is back to doing what he does best. Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana8 #jayabachchan and all the best of the beautiful cast and crew."

Alis shared the post and wrote “Thank You".